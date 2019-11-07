Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Considered Suicide After Wife Beth’s Death

Duane Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted plays a tough guy on television, but fans know that he was crushed to lose his wife Beth Chapman to cancer a few months ago. Now, “Dog” is acknowledging that things got very dark for him in the immediate aftermath of Beth’s death.

As People details, the season finale of Dog’s Most Wanted aired on Tuesday night and Duane was blunt in admitting how difficult things were after Beth died. The episode showed Duane along with daughters Cecily, Bonnie, and Lyssa struggling to cope during the toughest moments before and after Beth’s death. As Dog admitted, they had known this was coming for a while, but it’s tough no matter how much one prepares for something like this.

The episode showed Chapman struggling to be alone after Beth died. He admitted that he got to a point where he considered ending his own life so he could reunite with his wife and end his pain.

“I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s gone through the gate. She paved a way for me,” Chapman explained.

Duane also admitted that he wanted to numb his pain with pills and he thought about how Beth would react if he did take his life and got to heaven.

“[W]ould she go, ‘You d– a–, why would you do that?’ Or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here.’ I’ll be like ‘Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here.’ So, am I obligated to do that?” Chapman said of his dark thoughts at one point.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Chapman ended up hospitalized a couple of months ago, not long after Beth died. As he recovered, he shared that he believed this incident was caused at least in part by his heartbreak.

Chapman was resistant to admitting that he needed treatment to deal with his suicidal thoughts. Ultimately, however, he came to realize that it was necessary.

“I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don’t want to have to go through this again. I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for awhile if something would happen. I do care now,” Duane explains.

GOODNIGHT BETH ????. UNTIL WE ARE TOGETHER AGAIN

THANK YOU DOGPOUND FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT. WE LOVE YOU! #ohana https://t.co/XnlaRga7su — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 7, 2019

BETH WILL ALWAYS BE WITH US. #DOGSMOSTWANTED #THISONESFORBETH — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 7, 2019

Loading...

It appears that Duane did watch Wednesday night’s Dog Most Wanted season finale with loved ones and he shared some thoughts via his social media pages. It looks as if he embraced the support provided by the family’s fans and that he is understandably still working his way through a lot of deep grief.

Luckily for his fans, it seems that there is still more to come for Duane Chapman and his reality television journey. Apparently, Dog’s Most Wanted will be back on WGN America for Season 2 at some point, and many feel confident that Beth Chapman would be glad to see him forging forward and continuing to do what he loves like this.

_____________________________________________________

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.