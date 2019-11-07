‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Embraces ‘Booty Jiggle’ In Bikini While Walking The Runway

Bikini model Haley Kalil took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure when she was at New York Fashion Week. The beauty uploaded a video that showed her strutting her stuff on the runway, while also providing the audience with a little “booty jiggle.”

The video showed Haley on walking on the runway at a Revival Swimwear show wearing an orange bikini. The top was a classic triangle shape while the cheeky bottoms featured crisscross straps on the side that called attention to her curvy hips. The skimpy number put her chiseled abs, long lean legs and hourglass shape on display. To complete the look, she wore a pair of white sneakers.

The model wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows and a pink color on her lips. She wore her straight hair parted down the middle and accessorized the outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The camera followed Haley as she paraded with confidence in front of the audience. Her swagger caused her pert derrière to bounce with each step, making it the focal point of the video. Rows of onlookers watched as the beauty made her way down to the end of the runway before pausing to strike a pose.

In the caption, Haley mentioned that the video was from the New York Fashion Week event held in September. She also cracked a joke about mean stares and embracing her booty jiggle.

Many of the model’s followers enjoyed the video, and some of her fans raved over how hot she looked in it.

“Yup… I can see why you’d want to embrace that,” joked one admirer.

“Damn girl you look fabulous!” wrote a second follower.

“You killed that runway!” commented a third fan.

“It takes confidence to walk down that runway in a thong,” said a fourth admirer.

There is no doubt that it takes a decent amount of backbone and poise to be a bikini model, but Haley seems to handle the job well. Whether she is posing for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition or working with another brand, she oozes with confidence. She recently put that confidence — as well as her fabulous figure — on display in a black bikini while splashing around in the ocean for a photoshoot. But even when she covers up a little bit, she still knows how to rock a bold look like she did when she wore a sheer dress.