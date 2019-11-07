Selena Gomez Squats Down In Neon Green Biker Shorts To Snap A Photo

Selena Gomez played the role of a photographer in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon when she was spotted squatting down to snap a photo while standing outside of Gelson’s Market.

The Daily Mail reports that Selena was photographed by the paparazzi during her most recent outing, and that the singer donned a pair of skimpy neon green biker shorts which boasted a ruffled hem and put her killer legs on full display.

Selena paired the shorts with an oversize bright yellow hooded sweatshirt and some shiny black loafers with no socks as she carried her camera around while looking relaxed. The black camera appeared to be of the instant variety, and boasted a long strap.

At one point the singer also rocked a black leather jacket with metal zipper embellishments to tone down her bright ensemble a bit.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star had her long, dark hair styled in loose waves and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head with a purple scrunchie.

Selena also opted for a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, a smoky eye shadow, long, thick eyelashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red lipstick on her plump pout.

Selena was accompanied by a friend, who wore an all-black ensemble, pink flip flops, and dark sunglasses. The singer’s pal had her long, dark hair parted in the center and pulled back into a low ponytail at the base of her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face, and also carried a camera, albeit a disposable one, in her hand to snap photos alongside the Spring Breakers actress.

In the background of the photos, a busy city scene full of people and cars is visible while Selena focuses on her photography.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Selena seems to have no qualms about flaunting her gorgeous legs in skimpy shorts, and was spotted wearing some racy cut-offs last month as the paparazzi snapped pictures of her carrying bags of groceries into singer Niall Horan’s Hollywood home.

Selena Gomez was said to have had a Louis Vuitton tote slung over her shoulder in the photos, and reportedly paired her Daisy Dukes a long-sleeved white top and some matching white sneakers as she hauled snack items such as ice cream and fruit salad inside the mansion of the former One Direction member.