Selena Gomez Squats Down In Neon Green Biker Shorts To Snap A Photo

Selena Gomez played the role of a photographer in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon when she was spotted squatting down to snap a photo while standing outside of Gelson’s Market.
The Daily Mail reports that Selena was photographed by the paparazzi during her most recent outing, and that the singer wore a pair of skimpy neon green biker shorts which boasted a ruffled hem and put her killer legs on full display.
Selena paired the shorts with an oversized bright yellow hooded sweatshirt and some shiny black loafers with no socks. She carried her Polaroid-style camera, which boasted a long, black strap, around while looking relaxed.
At one point, the singer also rocked a black leather jacket with metal zipper embellishments to tone down her bright ensemble a bit.
The former Wizards of Waverly Place star had her long, dark hair styled in loose waves and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head with a purple scrunchie.
Selena also opted for a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, a smoky eye shadow, long, thick eyelashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red lipstick on her plump pout.
Selena was accompanied by a friend, who wore an all-black ensemble, pink flip flops, and dark sunglasses. The singer’s pal had her long, dark hair parted in the center and pulled back into a low ponytail at the base of her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face, and also carried a camera, albeit a disposable one, in her hand to snap photos alongside the Spring Breakers actress.
In the background of the photos, a busy city scene full of people and cars was visible while Selena focused on her photography.
View this post on Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ???? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Selena seems to have no qualms about flaunting her gorgeous legs in skimpy shorts, and was spotted wearing some racy cut-offs last month as the paparazzi snapped pictures of her carrying bags of groceries into singer Niall Horan’s Hollywood home.
Selena Gomez was said to have had a Louis Vuitton tote slung over her shoulder in the photos, and reportedly paired her Daisy Dukes with a long-sleeved white top and some matching white sneakers as she hauled snack items, such as ice cream and fruit salad, inside the mansion of the former One Direction member.
Delivered To Your INBOX