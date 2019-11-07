Belgian Bombshell Rose Bertram Exposes Cleavage Underneath Open Fur Jacket

Rose Bertram is showing some skin again on Instagram.

On Thursday, November 7, the Belgian bombshell brought some serious heat to her page with a sizzling new set of snaps that was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. The upload included a total of three photos that appeared to be from a new campaign for the popular clothing line Pretty Little Thing, all of which saw the 24-year-old posing in the middle of the desert. Rose’s look for the snaps, however, wasn’t exactly the typical ensemble associated with the notoriously warm temperatures of the photo shoot’s location — but the babe looked stunning nonetheless.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s new Instagram upload kicked off with a close-up shot of her face, showing off her gorgeous glam for the snaps. Rose sported a full face of makeup that included light orange lipstick and a dusting of matching blush along her cheekbones. Her perfect highlighter shimmered underneath the golden sunshine, while a brown eye shadow and thick coat of mascara made her green eyes pop.

A swipe to the second photo revealed the model’s wintry ensemble almost in its entirety. The stunner sent pulses racing in a trendy, ivory-colored faux fur jacket that she wore completely open, revealing her decision to ditch not only a shirt, but also a bra underneath. Rose posed with one hand on top of her head, while the other was used to keep her statement coat from completely exposing her chest underneath, though an eyeful of cleavage was still very much on display.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of white mesh pants that were mostly sheer, exposing her sculpted legs nearly in their entirety. The bottoms clung tight to the model’s curvy hips and toned thighs before widening into a flare cut, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The final photo saw Rose standing on top of a rocky hill with both hands down at her sides, allowing her jacket to fall open wider and expose even more cleavage. The shot was zoomed out more than the previous one, showing off Rose’s entire look from head-to-toe, revealing that she completed the ensemble with a pair of chunky white combat boots for a bit of edge.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering the newest addition to her Instagram feed with love. As of this writing, the post has earned over 8,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another called Rose a “queen.”

Another follower seemed slightly at a loss for words, simply writing “wooooow” in their comment.

Rose seems to be “forgetting” her shirts more often than not lately. Another upload shared to her Instagram feed last month saw her missing the garment again, leaving her decolletage completely bare underneath an open orange blazer for a look that brought some serious heat to her page, and drove her fans absolutely wild.