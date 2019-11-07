‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ Returns With Holiday Episodes Of ‘All In The Family’ & ‘Good Times’

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience will return just in time to usher in the holiday season with themed episodes of the vintage comedies All In the Family and Good Times. The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, which was produced by television legend Norman Lear and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, aired in May of this year.

The original episode featured Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as All in the Family‘s Archie and Edith Bunker, along with an episode of The Jeffersons with Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson and Wanda Sykes as Weezy.

According to TV Line, there has been no official word as to whether Harrelson or Tomei will be reprising their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker for the upcoming special show.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live In Front Of A Studio Audience special on ABC,” the network’s entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement to TV Line.

“Being a part of Norman Lear’s world was a career highlight, and working with great actors on these great shows was so much fun. We couldn’t resist tackling a holiday episode of All in the Family and one of my favorites, Good Times,” said Kimmel in an ABC press release of his collaboration with the television legend.

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times will be executive produced by Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, comedian Will Ferrell, and Lady and the Tramp star Justin Theroux.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear were both honored with Emmy Awards for their work in recreating the beloved episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons and introducing them to a new audience of viewers.

Eric McCandless / ABC

By his win, Lear 97, became the oldest Emmy winner in history with a victory in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Live) reported Deadline. The show was nominated for three Emmy Awards overall.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the reboot sparked a harsh reaction from fans, many of whom questioned the casting of Tomei and Harrelson in the roles previously portrayed by Jean Stapleton and Carroll O’Connor, to others who would have rather not seen a retool of the classic episodes at all.

Along with the holiday special, fans will be treated one more time in 2020 to yet another as-yet-to-be-determined episode of the Live In Front Of A Studio Audience series of shows.

All in the Family aired for nine seasons, from 1971-1979, with 205 episodes total, while The Jeffersons ran for 11 seasons from 1975 to 1985 with 253 episodes.

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience will air its holiday-themed episode Wednesday, December 18 on ABC.