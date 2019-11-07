Andy Cohen Shows Off Weight Loss After Quitting Drinking On His Show

Andy Cohen used to love to toss back a drink or two with guests while hosting his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live. But Cohen decided to make one major change in order to drop the pounds, and his hard work is paying off. According to OK Magazine, the Bravo host stopped drinking cocktails on his show and he has dropped 12 pounds so far.

Cohen talked about his weight loss while appearing on the Today show with Tim McGraw. McGraw revealed that he had opened a fitness studio and has worked hard to improve his health at the suggestion of his family. Cohen said that while his family weren’t the ones urging him to be healthier, he said that he is his own worst critic, so he pushes himself.

“I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Cohen said. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”

The 51-year-old said that he had an epiphany this summer that forced him to make a change to improve his health.

“So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.'”

He revealed that in addition to watching what he eats, he stopped drinking while hosting his show, and he has lost 12 pounds so far, despite being surrounded by temptation every time he hosts. On his show, there is usually a guest bartender that serves drinks for everyone, and guests frequently take “shotskies” with the host.

Loading...

That’s not the only health change he has made this year, however. Cohen also told Howard Stern earlier this year on his SiriusXM radio show that he has stopped smoking pot after he welcomed his baby Benjamin in February, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

People are loving Cohen’s newly slimmed-down look. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said that he has the “best legs” out there and Roby Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac echoed the compliment. Tamra Judge, who stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County, praised him for not having a “dad bod.”