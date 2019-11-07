WWE Rumors: Updated Card For ‘Survivor Series’ And Rumored Matches

The card is already stacking up nicely for 'Raw' vs. 'SmackDown' vs. 'NXT.'

In less than three weeks, the superstars of WWE will come together to battle for brand supremacy at this year’s Survivor Series. On November 24, the pay-per-view will take place in Chicago, and it will be the first-time ever that NXT is going to be a part of the war with Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Three matches have already been announced and confirmed, but more bouts are being rumored.

Over the course of the last few years, WWE had put together matches putting the red brand vs. the blue brand. This year, the yellow brand is going to jump into the battle as NXT is confirmed to have its champions and other superstars protect their own legacy.

The first match announced for this year’s Survivor Series will have Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

No longer is anyone saying that those in NXT need to be called up to the “main roster” as they all feel as if they are in the big leagues. It seems as if Triple Threat Matches are the theme for 2019 and some big bouts have already been confirmed.

That doesn’t mean all matches will have three participants, though, as Rey Mysterio will take on Brock Lesnar in a fight for the WWE Championship. This is truly going to be a battle of David vs. Goliath, but Rey has the fire in him to go after the big prize.

WWE

Only one other match has been announced for Survivor Series, but it puts a lot of humanity into one ring. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era is also set for the PPV.

Loading...

With the trend of how things are going, it seems as if another match of champions will be added, and What Culture is reporting the same. It is expected that NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. U.S. Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will also be confirmed soon.

A grudge match between Bobby Lashley and Rusev could also be added, but it would not be surprising to see that altered a bit. A few traditional Survivor Series elimination-style tag matches could still be added and this feud could possibly grow from that.

Survivor Series is already shaping up to be a pretty good pay-per-view event, and the addition of NXT can’t be ignored as a factor in that.