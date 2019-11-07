Michael E. Knight Opens Up About ‘General Hospital’ Stint As Martin Gray

Former All My Children actor Michael E. Knight recently joined General Hospital in the role of Martin Gray and he seems to be having an absolute blast with this gig. Viewers have already watched Martin represent both Nelle Benson and Franco Baldwin, but it sounds as if Knight has a long wish list of other cast members he’d love to share scenes with at some point.

Knight chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about his experience so far with General Hospital. Fans might not expect someone with Knight’s acting chops to be nervous about a new role like this, but it does sound as if he was a bit intimidated at first.

The new General Hospital cast member notes that Port Charles is an intense setting, comparing that to the small-town feel of All My Children’s Pine Valley. Knight insists he doesn’t know much about where things will head next with his character. However, he explains that casting director Mark Teschner mentioned wanting Knight to embrace a “scumbag lawyer” style and he seems all for it.

The actor praises Tamara Braun, who now plays Dr. Kim Nero on GH and portrayed Reese on AMC, as “insanely good.” Knight’s time in scenes with Braun may already be over, but he noted that he enjoys being dropped into new groups of actors and characters to see what happens.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s show indicate that Martin will visit Nelle at Pentonville again and it seems she might have a new scheme in mind. Martin does seem to be the perfect lawyer for Nelle, but fans suspect that she may soon dismiss all legal avenues to get out of jail and reunite with her son.

Knight may play coy about what the writers plan to do next with his character, but he has no shortage of suggestions. He notes that the General Hospital cast is ridiculously packed with talent and he shares that he would love to cross paths with Tristan Rogers’ Robert Scorpio.

The new Port Charles lawyer says he would also love to battle against Nancy Lee Grahn’s Alexis Davis, adding that there are a lot of people on the canvas he would embrace the chance to work with while he’s in the mix of things.

“They’ll read the chemistry and the tea leaves and decide what to do. If this works, great. But even if it’s just for a few days… this is pretty cool!” declares Knight.

Luckily, General Hospital spoilers have signaled that Martin Gray’s sticking around Port Charles for now. Will the writers construct opportunities for him to do battle in the courtroom against powerhouses like Diane Miller, Robert Scorpio, and Alexis Davis? Fans can see it happening and will be curious to see what comes next for Michael E. Knight in this role.