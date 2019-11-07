Kim Kardashian Displays Tiny Waist In Corset Top & Chaps During Date Night With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian put her tiny waist on display in a corset top while stepping out with husband Kanye West for the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Wednesday night. The couple were there to present their close friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, with an award.

The Daily Mail reports that Kim and Kanye posed for photos at the event, and that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a splash with her off-the-shoulder denim top, which boasted puffy sleeves.

Kim paired the shirt with matching jeans, which she wore with some metallic blue chaps over top. Although Kim showed considerably less skin than she has in the past, the outfit still managed to flaunt her trim waist, curvy hips, and world-famous booty, while she accessorized the double denim look with a pair of black heels.

The mother-of-three went full glam when it came to her hair and makeup, wearing her long, dark locks parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that hung behind her back.

She added a full face of makeup for the outing, which included defined eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and long lashes. She also included some pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout to complete the style.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore a navy blue ensemble, which consisted of dark dress pants, a dark button-up shirt, and a matching sport coat. He accessorized with some black rubber boots and a thick, gold chain around his neck.

After the event — which was also attended by Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble — the paparazzi caught Kim and Kanye during an intimate moment. The couple were heading to their car when they stopped to snuggle up to one another. The rapper even placed his hand on Kim’s booty as he drew her in close.

However, that wasn’t the only PDA the pair shared that night. They were also pictured locking lips on the red carpet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim is no stranger to rocking a sexy corset look as part of her wardrobe. She’s worn corsets multiple times in the past, including during the launch of her fan-favorite ’90s collection for her KKW makeup line.

In a photo posted to Instagram for the event, Kim stunned in a black corset with leather straps and a matching collar that wrapped around her neck. The popular photo has racked up over 1.2 million likes to date.