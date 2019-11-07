‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reportedly Changed Her Phone Number After David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans' estranged husband does not know the number.

Jenelle Evans isn’t interested in speaking to her estranged husband, David Eason.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on November 7, the former Teen Mom 2 star, who shares one young daughter with Eason, changed her phone number shortly after deciding to end her two-year marriage to him and has made sure that he doesn’t have access to it.

“Jenelle has changed her number — and David doesn’t have it,” an insider told the magazine.

Evans announced on October 31 that after two years of marriage to Eason, she had decided to pull the plug on their relationship. Since then, Evans has been spending time with her children, including 10-year-old Jace, who is cared for by her mother, Barbara Evans, five-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and two-year-old Ensley, who she shares with Eason.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that’s what is best for me, and my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start the process … Me and the kids are doing great,” Evans explained to her fans and followers on Instagram at the time.

Following Evans’ announcement, a source told Us Weekly magazine that her split from Eason was “a long time coming” and mentioned the April murder of their dog, Nugget, who Eason shot in retaliation for the animal nipping at Ensley. At the time of the shooting, Evans admitted that while she hadn’t left Eason, divorce was “in [her] thoughts.”

Although Evans and Eason went through hard times after the death of their family pet, things between them reportedly got better in the months that followed. Then, at some point over the summer, Eason returned to his old self.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another Us Weekly report at the end of last month suggested that while Evans and Eason had been putting up a united front for their fans and followers in the weeks that led up to Evans’ divorce announcement, things between them weren’t going well during that time.

“David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self,” their source explained.

The ex-couple temporarily lost custody of their kids after Nugget’s death but regained rights weeks later.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.