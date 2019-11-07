Jon Gosselin Reveals Hannah & Collin ‘Want To Get Jobs’ As Mom Kate Continues To Make A Living On Reality TV

The dad of eight supports his kids as they ask to get regular jobs away from TV cameras.

Jon Gosselin says two of his kids are ready to get regular jobs after spending most of their lives on reality TV. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star revealed that 15-year-old high school freshmen Hannah and Collin, the only two of his eight kids that live with him, are hoping to fill out job applications soon so they can earn their own money.

The Gosselin dad, who has worked in IT and is currently a successful DJ, told In Touch Weekly his two kids have a solid work ethic. But the dad of eight added that he expects Hannah and Collin to do the legwork if they want to get jobs as teenagers.

“I try to teach my kids about the world and they want to get jobs,” Gosselin told In Touch. “And I’m like ‘You have to ride your bike and you have to go get a job application like I did. You get the job application and you bring it to me and I’ll sign it. You have to go to school and get the work permit and I’ll sign that.'”

The former TLC star even dished about what type of job Collin wants to get.

“Grocery store,” Gosselin said of his son. “Yeah, bagging, stocking. All his friends work there.”

The Pennsylvania native added that Collin used to work for a farmer, but he explained that he won’t let him do that type of work until summertime when he can help with baling and other duties. Gosselin said in the winter he is fine with Collin working for a grocer. He did not elaborate on what type of work Hannah wants to do.

Gosselin has been vocal about the fact that he does not want any of his kids on reality TV, but he recently said that he and his ex-wife, Kate, will never agree on parenting issues. It’s no surprise that he supports Hannah and Collin as they express a desire to earn a paycheck another way.

It is unclear if any of the other six Gosselin kids — Mady and Cara, 19, and Aedan, Alexis, Leah, and Joel, 15 — have jobs, but they were all featured on the most recent Kate Plus 8 special, which aired last month. Hannah and Collin did not appear on the reality show, but in an awkward scene, Hannah’s absence was addressed as Kate expressed disappointment over her decision not to join the family for an on-camera outing.

Kate Gosselin has been earning money on reality TV continuously since her kids were babies. In addition to Kate Plus 8, she has appeared on Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and her recent TLC dating show spinoff, Kate Plus Date.