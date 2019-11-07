Aaron Hernandez May Have Been Involved In Killing Of Innocent Man In Case Of Mistaken Identity, Report Claims

Aaron Hernandez may have taken part in the killing of an innocent man in a case of mistaken identity as he and associates were searching for acquaintance Odin Lloyd, who was later killed by Hernandez, a new report claims.

The former New England Patriots tight end was convicted for the 2013 slaying of semi-professional football player Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée. He later went on trial for a drive-by shooting outside a Boston nightclub that left two people dead in 2012, but was acquitted. But as Radar Online reports, Hernandez bragged about committing all three murders as well as a fourth that officially remains unsolved.

Investigative journalist Dylan Howard recounted the revelation in a new book titled Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, interviewing the former NFL star’s cellmate and alleged lover, Kyle Kennedy. In the interview, Kennedy said Hernandez bragged that he had “four bodies” on him, apparently confessing his involvement in what Howard believes was the shooting death of Jordan Miller.

The book claimed that Hernandez and members of his crew had been searching for Lloyd to murder him when they received a tip that he was spotted at an apartment. There was a drive-by shooting at the apartment a short time later, and Miller was shot and killed.

As former police detective Bo Dietl speculated, it appeared to be a case of mistaken identity as Miller and Lloyd had a similar build and appearance. He added that it was not clear if Hernandez actually carried out the shooting himself.

“I don’t care if he pulled the trigger or not, if Aaron Hernandez was involved with the conspiracy to murder Odin Lloyd and Jordan Miller, it’s the same as pulling the trigger,” Dietl said.

Aaron Hernandez went on to commit suicide in his jail cell in 2017, and afterward medical examiners said that the former Patriots star had suffered severe brain injuries that were consistent with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This ailment has frequently been found in former football players who suffer repeated blows to the head, and can have devastating side effects including depression, impulse problems, aggression, and suicide. A number of other former NFL players have died by suicide and later found to have suffered from CTE.

Loading...

“He had a serious brain disease,” Jose Baez, Hernandez’s former attorney, wrote in his book, Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez. “We need more awareness of it, or we’re going to see more suicides.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.