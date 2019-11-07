‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Kate Bock Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini While Asking Fans For ‘Dad Jokes’

A new Instagram post on Kate Bock‘s feed is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Wednesday, November 6, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a sizzling selfie to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 581,000 followers. A geotag on the photo indicated that she was still at the Soori Bali resort in Indonesia, where she has been for the last few days shooting for her upcoming feature in the 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, marking her eighth year modeling for the bikini-clad publication.

The Canadian bombshell appeared to be laying out by the pool on a lounge chair as she snapped the steamy shot which, of course, saw her sporting a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The ribbed, orange two-piece featured a balconette-style top that exposed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline and push-up design. A stack of gold and turquoise choker necklaces drew even more attention to the model’s busty display, and added just the right amount of bling to her barely-there look.

The matching bottoms also provided for a seriously risque display. Its high-cut style teased a glimpse of Kate’s toned legs and curves, while its waistband wrapped tight around her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Also left completely in eyesight were the model’s chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regiment that she often flaunts on her Instagram page.

Kate has never been shy about showing off her flawless figure on social media, but this particular post appeared to have an ulterior motive. The model revealed in its caption that there was a “pretty serious dad joke competition” happening between the trip’s participants, and the eye-popping photo appeared to be her way of capturing the attention of her fans to ultimately see if they had any “zingers” she could use to get ahead in the contest.

The plan appears to have worked. As of this writing, the sexy shot has not only earned more than 18,000 likes in less than 20 hours of going live to Instagram, but also dozens of comments from fans sharing their favorite dad jokes for Kate to use.

“How do you know when a joke is a dad joke?…When it’s apparent,” one person offered.

“What do you call a nosy pepper? Jalepeno business,” another shared.

Others seemed to have been too captivated by Kate’s beauty to be able to think of a “dad joke,” and instead flocked to the comments section to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful! You are perfect Kate,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth called the model a “goddess.”

The blond babe has been far from shy about sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her S.I. photo shoot. Earlier this week, she uploaded another sneak peak at her work for the publication that saw her showing off her incredible figure again in a mismatched, black-and-white bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.