Ashanti Looks Smoking Hot In Figure-Hugging Nude Embellished Dress

R&B singer Ashanti tantalized her 5.1 million followers on Instagram with a sizzling double update that showed off a sexy ensemble she wore to the W Los Angeles hotel.

In the first snap in the series, Ashanti gazed off into the distance and struck a pose for the camera. She rocked a figure-hugging sleeveless nude dress that had a simple silhouette that showed off her curves. On top of the nude fabric was a variety of stunning beadwork that made the look a style statement. A red embellishment stretched across one shoulder, and beadwork in shades of red, bronze, and white was scattered across the front of the dress. The pattern had plenty of curves, which just further accentuated the singer’s voluptuous figure.

Ashanti also added a few accessories to make the look stand out even more. She rocked three bangles on one arm and a pair of oversized hoop earrings. Despite being indoors, she also opted to keep her aviator sunglasses on. Ashanti’s eyes were hidden because of the sunglasses, but her lip color was just as bold as her dress — she went with a vibrant red.

Ashanti’s hair tumbled down her body in gentle waves, reaching all the way to her waist. She posed in front of a sculptural backdrop that was lit from below and served up some major attitude. She finished off the look with a pair of stiletto heels that had a clear portion, adding a few extra inches to her height without breaking up the line of her leg.

The second snap in the series was nearly identical, with one subtle difference. In that shot, Ashanti had one hand propped on her hip, emphasizing her hourglass figure, and she stared straight at the camera. Though her eyes were obscured by the sunglasses she wore, the whole look gave her followers a major vibe. She tagged the hotel the photo was taken at in the caption and simply revealed to her fans that she was out and about in Los Angeles.

Ashanti’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update. The post received over 6,300 likes within just 14 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share what they thought about the look.

“She stay looking good,” one follower said.

Loading...

Another fan commented “you are just BEAUTIFUL.”

A third referred to the snap as “a whole mood.”

While this look was modern, Ashanti also isn’t afraid to rock a style throwback. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked a low-cut vest in a photoshoot that was inspired by the early 2000s.