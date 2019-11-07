Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Puts Her Booty On Display In Pink Leggings While Spending Time Outdoors

Hilde Osland flaunted her backside in a 6-slide Instagram update on Thursday. The Norwegian model looked stunning as she rocked a pair of tight leggings during an outdoor hike.

In the photos, Hilde is seen wearing a pair of pink, high-waisted leggings with white stripes around the thighs. The model paired the pants with a white sports bra and some matching white sneakers.

Hilde’s curves were on full display in the ensemble, as she showcased her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her lean legs and perky booty were also visible in the snaps.

The model had her long, platinum blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which she pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. Thick strands were left out to frame her face, adding to her bombshell look.

Hilde rocked a full glam look with her makeup, donning defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lipstick on her pout. She jazzed up her look with some dainty chains around her neck.

In the background of the photos, a beautiful blue sky and white clouds can be seen while she walks down a street lined with palm trees and other gorgeous green foliage.

Hilde appeared to make an impression on her nearly 2 million followers with the snaps, as they made quick work clicking the like button. The post racked up over 21,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in just the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“You look gorgeous babe,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Beautiful! Love those leggings,” another adoring fan said.

“I can’t get enough of you! Good Thursday morning my dear, you look great in your sportswear! Have a awesome day,” a third comment read.

“Unbelievable what a beautiful woman you are,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde shared a similar photo with her followers last week. In that snap, the model is seen wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings as she also showcases her curves while walking down a scenic road.

The model had her long locks worn in loose waves that she tied back with an orange ribbon, while sporting dark eye makeup and a peach-toned lipstick.

That post has clocked over 127,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments to date.