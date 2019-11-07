‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Puts Brooke In Her Place

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 8 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will put Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) in her place. But according to Highlight Hollywood, Brooke will still defend her daughter at the expense of her marriage.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants to adopt Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She and Brooke believe that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is unfit to be a parent and that Hope should raise the little boy instead. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will be surprised when he hears that mother and daughter are still pursuing this avenue even after he made it clear that Douglas belongs with Thomas.

After a confrontation with Brooke, Hope, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Ridge arranged with Eric Forrester (John McCook) for Thomas and Douglas to stay with him since Hope and Brooke were using Douglas’ living arrangements to their advantage. Ridge will explode after finding out that the women still haven’t given up on the idea of making Douglas their own, even after all of his efforts.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke and Ridge will have a fierce confrontation about whether Hope even has a right to become Douglas’ legal guardian. Brooke feels that Douglas sees Hope as his mother and that the little boy loves Hope very much. She may point out all of Thomas’ mistakes and the fact that he has treated Douglas badly in the past.

However, Ridge won’t let Brooke even think that Hope can adopt his grandson. Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believe that there are plenty of Forresters around to help Thomas raise his son. Hope doesn’t need to be Douglas’ guardian to be like a mother to him.

Of course, what Ridge doesn’t know is that Hope is now using a different tactic to get to Thomas. She told Thomas that he no longer needs to give up his parental rights in order for her to adopt Douglas. However, she also secretly told her mother that after she is legally Douglas’ mother, she plans to take Thomas to court to strip him of his custodial rights.

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage is in dire straits. After numerous arguments, he moved out and is now living at the Forrester mansion. This situation has been coming on for a while as Brooke always backs her own children over Ridge’s. And if Ridge dared to interfere, she would accuse him of disloyalty.

Loading...

The soap opera spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge will be at each other’s throats as they fight for Douglas. And this time around, it doesn’t seem as if their marriage will make it.