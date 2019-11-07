‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Slams Kelly Dodd For Blasting Her To Shannon Beador

Tamra Judge isn't happy with the way she was portrayed.

Tamra Judge wasn’t happy to see what Kelly Dodd was telling Shannon Beador about her on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the November 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, Tamra revealed that after traveling out of town without the Bravo TV cameras, she received a text message from Dodd to let her know she would be missed at the cast’s upcoming dinner. Then, after telling Dodd to have fun, Judge learned that she’d been stabbed in the back.

“Something happened. I’m not aware of it. And then Kelly does what Kelly does… goes and just blasts me,” Judge recalled, per Bravo TV.

Although Judge and Dodd started off in a good place with one another when The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 began filming, their issues began to snowball as the season was filmed. As of today, they are no longer speaking to one another and have been frequently blasting each other publicly in the press and on social media.

During the Tuesday night episode, Dodd was seen telling Judge’s longtime best friend, Beador, that she had made some snide comments about her weight. Right away, Beador was caught off-guard and confused.

“When I heard the compilation, I was like, ‘What? This is my best friend. We are like sisters. What are you talking about?'” Beador recalled during her own segment of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show.

While Judge and Beador did experience drama with one another during the latter half of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, they were able to easily resolve their issues and are in a healthy place in their friendship today.

Also during the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd suggested that while she gets blamed for a lot of the issues within the cast, it is actually Judge who stirs the pot the most between the series’ stars.

“Tamra is very smart and I think what she does is, she hits the beehive and she runs,” Dodd explained. “But under all of these layers, she has an agenda and that’s to make everyone look bad but herself.”

Emily Simpson also agreed with Dodd’s sentiments and said that Judge has caused most of the issues between her co-stars all while insisting she is innocent of doing so.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.