Jordyn Woods Paints A Picture In Nothing But A Black Bikini & See-Through Pants

Jordyn Woods stripped down to a bikini for her newest Instagram photo on Wednesday night, where she also showed off her artistic side while painting a picture.

In the photo, Jordyn appeared to be hanging out on a rooftop while she stood in front of a large canvas, holding a paintbrush in her hand. The model wore nothing but a skimpy black bikini and a pair of tight, netted pants over top. The ensemble did little to hide her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy booty.

Jordyn had her hair parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek ponytail at the base of her head, and accessorized her look with multiple bracelets on her wrist, large, hoop earrings, and a pair of trendy sunglasses. She also appeared to wear a full face of makeup, sporting defined eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous landscape could be seen through a foggy haze. A fire pit and a large, wraparound outdoor couch with multiple cushions was also visible. In the caption, Jordyn talked about vibes, as it seemed that she was relaxed in the snap.

Meanwhile, Jordyn’s nearly 11 million followers rushed to show some love for the photo, which gained more than 480,000 likes and over 2,400 comments in the first nine hours after it was posted to the platform.

“You’re such a stunner,” one of Jordyn’s Instagram followers wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“You are my angel from the heavens, you are incredibly adorable and amazingly beautiful my princess,” another follower gushed.

“No one needs to be a pro to want to paint and have good vibes in a perfect scenery… she can do what ever she likes,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“WOW!! is that an acrylic paint brush?! Very nice!!” a fourth person said.

It appears that Jordyn has no problem showcasing her curves, and she proved it when she posted a video of herself shaking her booty in a skintight black bodysuit at Willow Smith’s birthday party last weekend.

In the video, Jordyn wore a black leotard with a skeleton bone print on it as she dressed up for Halloween. Her look was complete with face paint and long, cascading curls in her hair. The ensemble was a bit sheer and hugged all of her enviable curves.

Jordyn’s fans loved the video so much that they have watched it over 2.9 million times to date.