Kelly Clarkson & Bebe Rexha Fire Back At Body Shamers

Kelly and Bebe are opening up about body shamers.

Kelly Clarkson and Bebe Rexha opened up about body positivity and hit back at body shamers during a candid chat on the former’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. The original American Idol winner and the “Meant To Be” singer both bonded over the criticism they’ve received over their bodies in the new interview as Bebe — who’s a size eight — opened up about how she struggled to get a designer to dress her for the 2019 Grammys.

“Nothing fits in fittings. You ever go to fittings and they bring all these designer things that they make in, like, size zero. And it’s like, I can’t even get on one leg,” Bebe told Kelly during the November 5 episode of her talk show, per Entertainment Tonight.

She added that she’s been told before by the teams at big fashion houses that a garment fits when it doesn’t, as she noted, “then I put it on and then I rip it and then you gotta buy it.”

Kelly, who’s been very vocal in the past about her struggles with her weight and the relentless criticism she’s received from body shamers over her size, added, “It’s not that anybody’s against skinny people, it’s just that we’re for all people.”

Bebe then told the “Since U Been Gone” singer about how she uses her concerts to promote body confidence and inclusivity to her young fans.

“I say every night in my show, ‘I don’t care what anybody has told you, a number doesn’t define you,'” she said.

“And I think it’s really important for my fans to know that I’m not trying to be that. I don’t care.”

Many fans tuning in showed their support as the twosome got candid together, and a number of viewers headed to Twitter to share messages of love.

The two singers discussed body shaming on the daytime talk show after Kelly asked Bebe about a tweet she posted to social media in January. In the message, Bebe admitted she’d had some designers turn her down when she asked to be dressed for the Grammys because she’s not the same size as most models.

“We are beautiful any size! Small or large!” she tweeted at the time. Bebe then added that what she called her “size 8 a**” would still be attending the 2019 Grammy Awards despite the fashion setback.

Kelly has also previously opened up about being body shamed and admitted just this past September that she’d learned not to listen to the trolls and wanted her fans to do the same. She noted that she often gets fans coming up to her in meet and greets who have been bullied for their weight.

“It’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think?” she said of body shamers in an interview with DailyMailTV. She added that she tells her fans to make sure that they’re happy with themselves and not worry about what other people have to say.