‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Crawls On A Table In Sultry New Shots

French beauty Thylane Blondeau absolutely floored her fans with her latest photoshoot for Numéro Russia, and a shot where she crawled on a table is getting particular praise. It’s little surprise that, as a model, the stunner would be photographed in a number of interesting poses, and this is just one example from the spread.

The pictures were posted to photographer Ämr Ezzeldinn’s Instagram account. He also posted a number of other photos from the shoot, though the picture of Thylane crawling on the table was the only one not to be featured in a carousel.

The setting for the photo is the Opéra Garnier, the famed Parisian Opera House built in 1861. Unsurprisingly, it is incredibly opulent, with guilted painted ceilings and imposing Corinthian columns. In the center of the photo is a long polished dining room table, with a number of place settings set with empty wine glasses and rolled up napkins.

One man in a metallic shirt and shoulder-length wavy hair is already seated. However, the star of the photo remains Thylane. The 18-year-old is posed on all fours, with one hand on her knee and another on the table, giving the appearance that she is crawling towards the camera.

The outfit that she wore consists of sheer black polka dotted tights and a stain dress. She had posted a picture of the ensemble in a different pose on her personal Instagram, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. Her hair is styled into a sleek bun and her makeup is kept in a neutral palette.

Thylane’s expression shows just why she is such an in-demand model, as she manages to convey both boredom and excitement at the same time.

Behind her, a man in a white suit and hand tattoo looks quizzically upon the scene.

The magazine for which she was modeling, Numéro Russia, claimed on their website that their cover girl choices express their #numerorussiagirl ideal.

“Numero Russia Girls is a project about independent and free-standing, purposeful and self-sufficient,” the intro explained.

“The world of Numero Girl is the world of the best hotels, places and rest, the world that is followed, the world that others are inspired by. Numero Girls lives her best life and people follow it. She knows what is good, and boldly advises it to the rest,” it concluded.

Fans can certainly agree that Thylane most definitely seems to be living her best life.