Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Stuns On The Beach In Skimpy Striped Two-Piece

Devin Brugman is showing off her incredible bikini body again on Instagram.

On Wednesday, November 6, the California cutie took to her Instagram page to show off one of the new bikini sets from her swimsuit line Monday Swimwear, and the photo was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. The shot saw the 28-year-old posing on a beautiful beach, with the gorgeous sun spilling over her bronzed body and providing a natural, golden filter over the stunning background behind her.

The brunette bombshell was, of course, appropriately dressed to be by the water in two pieces from Monday Swimwear’s New Essentials Collection in the “Sand Stripe” pattern that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.

The look included a classic, triangle-style top that was just barely enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its cups from every angle. The number’s deep, plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage and left Devin’s decolletage almost completely bare, making for a display that proved impossible to be ignored.

A tag on the snap revealed that the matching counterpart of her look was the Palma Bottom, which also boasted the same white and tan-striped pattern. It featured a daringly high-cut design that left the model’s bronzed legs well within eyesight while also flashing a glimpse of her curvy hips. Its thin, string waistband tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating Devin’s hourglass silhouette and chiseled abs in all of the right ways.

Devin completed her look with a pair of thin, gold hoop earrings and a delicate necklace that was certainly hard to miss at first glance of the steamy snap. She wore her dark hair down in beachy waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the new skin-baring snap on the bikini queen’s Instagram feed. As of this writing, the photo has earned over 24,000 likes since going live to her page 13 hours ago — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration for the social media sensation a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Devin’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You have a perfect body. Absolutely breathtaking,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was “one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen!”

Loading...

“This is crazy, your perfection isn’t human tell us the truth,” commented a third.

While Devin is often seen in a bikini on her Instagram page, she recently swapped her swimwear for a sexy Halloween costume — though the look was just as risque. She took to her account on the social media platform last week to show off her sexy Devil outfit for the spooky holiday, which included an insanely tiny red dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, driving her fans absolutely wild.