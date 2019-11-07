‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer Bra & Undies In Throwback Shot

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain posted yet another sizzling photo to Instagram, this time wearing a sheer paneled sports bra and a pair of classic brief-cut undies. Fans unsurprisingly were loving the sultry shot, calling her “goals,” among other compliments.

Though the former nurse is currently pregnant and expecting her first child in only a few months, she has been posting a number of throwback shots to advertise for her personal training program. Her methods seem to be working, as Lauren bragged in her caption that the next week’s program was already half full.

It’s easy to see why followers would be motivated to sign up, as Lauren’s latest post showcases her killer body to its best advantage. For her top, she wore a black and grey sports bra that featured trendy double straps. It also included a sheer panel around the bust, which gave a glimpse of Lauren’s cleavage, no doubt delighting fans.

Lauren’s pose — placing her hands right above her waist — not only showcased her incredibly toned arms, but also elongated her torso, flaunting her flat stomach. Completing the look was a pair of classic white underwear with a black band around the hip that read “Pink,” an offshoot of lingerie behemoth Victoria’s Secret.

Lauren also stood on her tippy-toes, and again the pose was intentional so that her legs looked even longer and leaner.

In terms of styling, Lauren wore her trademark black liquid eyeliner and mascara, keeping the rest of her look simple with neutrals. Her hair is styled into a sweet twist braid, that rested on her shoulder. She also added a pop of color with fashionable dark plum nails.

The setting for the picture was a living room, and though the background was mostly of a white wall and wood floor, fans could spot in the corner Lauren’s own little fur baby sleeping on a doggie bed.

Since this post came from Lauren’s second Instagram account, it did not earn nearly as many likes as those uploaded onto her primary one. Nonetheless, it still earned close to 6,000 likes, as well as over 30 glowing comments.

“You look amazing,” one follower raved, adding three star-eye emoji.

“Such a perfect body!!!” gushed another, with a heart-eyes face, hallelujah hands, and a pink heart emoji.

“Insanely hot,” complimented a third lovestruck fan.

Though Lauren’s second account is not as followed as her first, it still regularly posts fantastic content, like a video of Lauren having “fun” in a sporty red, white, and blue bikini.