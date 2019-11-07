‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Slays In Skintight Burgundy Dress With Black Boots

Yanet Garcia looked smoking hot while wearing a skimpy burgundy dress in her brand new Instagram photo on Wednesday night. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” slayed the outfit as she posed with a vintage phone up to her ear on the set of her television show, Hoy.

In the photo, Yanet is seen wearing the form-fitting dress, which boasted a short skirt and an extremely low cut. The model had a flirty expression on her face as she accessorized the look with a pair of calf-high black heeled boots.

The ensemble showcased the TV personality’s long, lean legs, curvy booty, tiny waist, and ample cleavage while she beamed a huge smile and looked away from the camera.

Yanet wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo multiple shelves can be seen, as well as props from the set such as a small dinosaur figure, another vintage phone replica, and bright orange flowers in a green vase.

Meanwhile, Yanet’s nearly 12 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post, which raked in over 309,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the span of just ten hours.

“The most beautiful woman I have ever seen before,” one of Yanet’s Instagram followers commented on the photo.

“Body of a goddess for sure,” another adoring fan stated.

“Best weather person out there,” a third comment read.

“You’re like a living photoshop ur so perfect,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before Yanet posed in her burgundy dress she opted for a black dress with a metallic glitter print, which she paired with nude heels.

In that photo, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” flaunted her killer legs, which stole the show. She also had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail behind her back and donned a dark eye makeup look with a soft pink lip color.

That snap also proved to be a popular one for Yanet Garcia, as it clocked over 259,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted.