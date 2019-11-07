Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Neon Pink Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently tantalized her 618,000 Instagram followers in her latest Instagram update, where she posed in a bathroom in a set of scandalous lingerie. The brunette babe from Australia is constantly sharing snaps in which she dons skimpy swimwear or lingerie, either in public or while hanging out at home, to thrill her followers.

In her latest snap, Tarsha rocked a matching lingerie set from the retailer Tigermist, who she made sure to tag in the post. The bra was a balconette style that showcased a major amount of cleavage emerging from the top. It had thin straps that stretched over Tarsha’s shoulders, and a panel in the middle that exposed an extra sliver of skin. A bright pink band stretched across her torso right under the bra, adding a bit of interest to the otherwise standard lingerie piece.

The bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched high over her hips. Due to where Tarsha was standing in the snap, her curvy legs weren’t visible. However, the cut of the underwear emphasized the curves of her hips, and likely elongated her legs. The sides consisted of two thin pink straps, joined with small silver hardware to a lace panel in the middle.

Tarsha left her brunette locks loose, and they tumbled down her body in a cascade of curls. Blond highlights throughout her hair gave it extra dimension, and made it pop against her bronzed skin. She also did her makeup in neutral shades, opting for bronzer and highlighter to sculpt her angles, a soft nude lip that drew attention to her perfect pout, and neutral shades on the eyes designed to accentuate her beauty.

Tarsha posed in a bathroom, with a vanity that had two double sinks directly in front of her. Several glass panels were visible in the luxurious space behind her, and one even managed to capture the bombshell’s reflection. There was also a doorway to her left where fans could spot a few of her items, including two pairs of running shoes.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the picture received over 12,900 likes within just two hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“That lingerie is so tempting,” one follower said.

Loading...

“What a babe,” another said.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan added.

While this particular lingerie set had a feminine, romantic vibe, Tarsha likes to mix it up as well. Just yesterday, she shared a snap in which she rocked a black Calvin Klein bralette with sweatpants for a more athletic look.