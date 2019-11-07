Miranda Lambert Gets Teary Talking About Carrie Underwood

Miranda's opening up about Carrie.

Miranda Lambert got a little choked up as she once again threw her support behind Carrie Underwood to take home the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMA Awards, set to take place later this month. In a new interview, the country star started to become emotional as she talked about her friend and admitted that she wants to see her win the very prestigious award not because she’s a woman but because she deserves it.

Miranda addressed comments she made on Instagram about her fellow country superstar last month, in which she made it very clear that she was voting for her for the very prestigious award over the other nominees, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton. In the post, she listed all the things she loves about each artist before making it very clear why she thinks the “Before He Cheats” singer should finally take home the award.

“It wasn’t about being a woman… It was about if you think of what Entertainer of the Year encompasses for the year and how you represented country music in the public eye,” she told Taste of Country Nights.

Noting that Carrie is running an empire – which includes her hugely successful singing career and her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood – as well as being a mom to her two sons, Miranda added that she thinks voters need to start paying more attention to the true definition of the Entertainer of the Year title while praising her friend’s world famous powerhouse vocals.

“She’s my Entertainer of the Year this year and people need to pay attention to what the Entertainer of the Year means,” Miranda said. “It’s all the things.”

The star also expressed her support for the “Something In The Water” singer during a recent interview with Kix Brooks for American Country Countdown.

“Watching Carrie host the CMAs pregnant, and also do the [Sunday] Night Football campaign, and also have a brand, and also work with charity, and be a wife, and be a mother and then host [the CMAs this year] with two legendary country artists… and go on tour,” Miranda said, per Nash Country Daily.

The “Tin Man” singer then jokingly admitted that although she herself works very hard, she knows her friend works even harder.

“With her tour and everything she encompasses and what she’s represented for country music, she deserves it. She just does,” she said. Miranda also called her friend’s voice “iconic” in the interview and described her as classing up country stages and TV screens for over a decade since winning American Idol.

Carrie will be co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards on November 13 alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, marking the first time she’s taken to the stage to co-host without Brad Paisley in more than a decade. She’ll also be performing her new single “Drinking Alone” during the show.

The star is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year this year, where she’ll go up against Miranda, and Album of the Year for her 2018 release, Cry Pretty.

Miranda’s latest comments and show of support for Carrie come shortly after she hit the headlines for opening up about her 2015 divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton as she revealed her “healing device” after heartbreak.