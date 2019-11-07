Miranda Lambert Gets Teary Talking About Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert got a little choked up as she once again threw her support behind Carrie Underwood to take home the Entertainer of the Year award at the 2019 CMA Awards, set to take place later this month. In a new interview, the country star started to become emotional as she talked about her friend and admitted that she wants to see her win the very prestigious award not because she’s a woman (as she’s the only female nominated in the category) but because she deserves it.
Miranda addressed comments she made on Instagram about her fellow country superstar last month, in which she made it very clear that she was voting for her for the very prestigious award over the other nominees, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton. In the post, she listed all the things she loves about each artist before making it very clear why she thinks the “Before He Cheats” singer should finally take home the award.
“It wasn’t about being a woman… It was about if you think of what Entertainer of the Year encompasses for the year and how you represented country music in the public eye,” she told Taste of Country Nights.
Noting that Carrie is running an empire – which includes her hugely successful singing career and her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line Calia by Carrie Underwood – as well as being a mom to her two sons, Miranda added that she thinks voters need to start paying more attention to the true definition of the Entertainer of the Year title while praising her friend’s world famous powerhouse vocals.
“She’s my Entertainer of the Year this year and people need to pay attention to what the Entertainer of the Year means,” Miranda said. “It’s all the things.”
The star also expressed her support for the “Something In The Water” singer during a recent interview with Kix Brooks for American Country Countdown.
“Watching Carrie host the CMAs pregnant, and also do the [Sunday] Night Football campaign, and also have a brand, and also work with charity, and be a wife, and be a mother and then host [the CMAs this year] with two legendary country artists… and go on tour,” Miranda said, per Nash Country Daily.
The “Tin Man” singer then jokingly admitted that although she herself works very hard, she knows her friend works even harder.
“With her tour and everything she encompasses and what she’s represented for country music, she deserves it. She just does,” she said. Miranda also called her friend’s voice “iconic” in the interview and described her as classing up country stages and TV screens for over a decade since winning American Idol.
Carrie will be co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards on November 13 alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, marking the first time she’s taken to the stage to co-host without Brad Paisley in more than a decade. She’ll also be performing her new single “Drinking Alone” during the show.
Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents. ????Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He belived in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful. ????Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing. ????Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way. ????Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period. ????Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! ????#Carrieon #EOTY
The star is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year this year, where she’ll go up against Miranda, and Album of the Year for her 2018 release, Cry Pretty.
Miranda was nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs in 2014 and 2015, while Carrie was nominated in 2016. However, neither has yet taken it home.
