‘Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson Shows Off ‘Bare’ Skin In New Instagram Post

Dancing With the Stars star Jenna Johnson showed off what she called her “bare” skin in a stunning new Instagram post, where the professional dancer spoke about self-acceptance and body positivity, hoping to inspire her 547K followers.

A glowing Johnson wore a stunning leopard print bikini top in a photo that appeared to be taken on the shoreline. Her face is stripped clean of makeup, and fans are able to see the sweet freckles she keeps hidden under heavy foundation for tapings of the ABC reality dance competition series.

A large smile is spread across Johnson’s face as her hands are clasped in front of her. She is looking wistfully out beyond the camera.

Johnson said she was “free” in the accompanying post that ran alongside the photo.

The naturally gorgeous dancer, who is married to fellow show professional Val Chmerkovskiy, noted in the photo’s caption that she always had trouble finding personal acceptance towards the woman who is hidden underneath all the glitz and glamour that goes along with performing on Dancing With the Stars. Johnson also admitted in the post to struggling with acne.

The photo, which has received almost 60K likes thus far, is posted below. The image has drawn praise from her husband Chmerkovskiy, who said: “That’s my queen.” Also commenting was Johnson’s sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd who remarked of her family member, “You don’t need anything at all!”

Other celebrity pals who chimed in with a nod to Johnson’s beauty was the former celebrity partner of Johnson’s husband Val, Rumer Willis, who won a mirrorball in Season 20 of the series. Also positively commenting was Nyle DeMarco, who appeared on Season 22, as a competitor alongside Johnson’s sister-in-law Peta.

This is not the first time Johnson has spoken out about self-acceptance.

While she is also known for posting images where she is wearing designer fashions and a full face of makeup, as reported by The Inquisitr in October, the 25-year-old also regularly posts natural photos of herself in everyday clothing and shares tips and tricks for living an honest life with her followers.

In July of this year, Johnson shared a side-by-side photo of herself to Instagram where she spoke about the importance of mental health.

Loading...

In the revealing post seen above, Johnson wondered why this important aspect of wellness is not taken care of as much as physical beauty, alluding to how “hard” she has worked on her mental health throughout her life.

Johnson was eliminated in Week 7 of this season of Dancing With the Stars alongside her celebrity partner, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy star Karamo Brown.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.