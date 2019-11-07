Abby Dowse Nearly Spills Out Of Corset While Wearing Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots

Abby Dowse gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Thursday when she shared a photo in which she rocked a low-cut corset and a pair of Daisy Dukes.
In the update, Abby was in a white room near a wall decorated with monochrome pictures. She sat on the edge of a white barstool. Her revealing, corset-style top squeezed her chest, making it look as though she was about to spill out of it. The short sleeved top, made of artificial leather, featured a silver zipper down the middle, which brought even more attention to her voluptuous chest.
Abby paired the top with Daisy Duke shorts and thigh-high, black stiletto boots. She wore a black belt with a silver buckle to complete the chic look. While the outfit put her chest on display, it also showed off her toned thighs along with a peek of her flat abs. With her legs slightly spread and one foot on the barstool, she struck a pose for the camera.
Abby’s makeup was light and featured dark brows and gloss on her lips. She wore her wavy hair down. She added a little bit of bling to the look with a couple of dainty necklaces and bracelets on each arm. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the light of the bright room. She leaned forward — a pose that emphasized her chest — while giving the camera a serious look.
In the caption, Abby said the entire outfit was from clothing brand Missy Empire, a brand she often models for.
Abby’s fans poured on the compliments.
“Can’t deal with the hotness! Absolute babe,” wrote one admirer with smiley face emoji with heart eyes.
“You are a beautiful fire starter,” joked a second fan whose comment included a smiling devil emoji.
“Stunning Abby, look amazing, love the outfit, so beautiful,” commented a third fan with a kiss emoji.
Abby does seem to have a knack for putting together stunning outfits that showcase her enviable figure. Earlier this week, she left little to the imagination when she donned a leather bodysuit that featured a high-cut leg and a low-cut neckline.
The beauty seems to be enjoying wearing black these days, as her last few posts have shown her wearing a variety of stunning ensembles in the color. Some of her recent black outfits include a booty-baring set of strappy lingerie and a cute crop top paired with thigh-high socks.