Devon Windsor Gets Her Bikini Tied By Lorena Rae In New Photo

The Victoria's Secret model helped stop her fellow Angel from suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Devon Windsor got a little help from her friend and fellow model Lorena Rae in a sizzling new swimwear photo posted to the official Instagram account of her swim line, Devon Windsor Swim, on November 6. The snap showed the two friends and Victoria’s Secret models soaking up the sun somewhere very exotic as Lorena helped Devon to avoid what could’ve been a pretty serious wardrobe malfunction.

The snap, which appeared to be an outtake from a professional beach photo shoot for the newly launched swimwear line, showed Devon pose and shoot a sultry look to the camera as she rocked a fun blue polka dot bikini. The swim look was made up of an off the shoulder top with a string lace-up design across the chest that flashed her very fit and toned middle.

She paired the look with matching bottoms that featured string ties across both hips that appeared to be coming a little loose.

Helping out her fellow angel, Lorena could be seen tying the bottoms back up as Devon stood face on to the camera and shielded her eyes from the beating down sun by placing her hand above her eyes.

While Devon managed to narrowly avoid exposing a little too much in her skimpy swimwear look, Lorena sported her own skin-tight ensemble. The stunning model wowed in a ruched white one-piece bathing suit which somewhat matched her bestie’s darker look as it was also off the shoulder.

Lorena posed side on to the camera and flashed just a glimpse at her toned booty in the high-cut look.

The genetically blessed twosome had clearly taken a dip in the ocean together, which was visible behind them in the photo, as both rocked slicked back wet hair for the shoot.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim revealed that Devon wowed as she paired the Lola top with the Charlie bikini bottoms. As for Lorena, she stunned in the Valentina Full Piece during the beach shoot, both of which are launching on October 8.

The account also encouraged followers to tag a friend they’d like to sport the swimwear look with, which many did. Others flooded the comments section with smiley faces with hearts for eyes to show off their approval of the stunning new photo.

The new snap follows a more unique shot shared by Devon Windsor Swim earlier this month that showed the supermodel splashing around in the ocean with a horse.

But when she’s not stripping down to her swimwear, the star is getting ready for her upcoming wedding with fiance Johnny Dex.

Taking to her own Instagram account on November 6, Devon confirmed to her 1.7 million followers that the twosome had officially gotten their marriage license.