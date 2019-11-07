Camille Grammer Shocks Fans As She Teases Return To ‘RHOBH’ Season 10: ‘Diamonds And Drama’

The 'Real Houswives of Beverly Hills' veteran teases she'll be back for more drama after previously saying Kyle had her cut from the show.

Camille Grammer says she will be back as a Real Housewife. The former Club MTV dancer teased that she will be filming scenes for the upcoming 10th season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after previously telling fans she had been “cut” from the Bravo reality show.

Camille took to Twitter to share the news with fans, writing, “I’m getting back in the game. Diamonds and drama.”

The 51-year-old reality star added the winky and smiley-face emoji and the #rhobh hashtag.

In the comments section to her post, Camille clarified that she will not be a full-time cast member on the long-running reality show for its milestone season, so she won’t have “diamond” status alongside RHOBH veterans Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards as well as newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

But the news that Camille will be back at all sent fans into a frenzy.

“I’m so glad you’re coming back!!! The show must’ve been lackluster without you and LVP!!! You are literally gonna save the show!!! Cause apparently there’s zero drama!!” one fan tweeted of Camille and former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Well, we know that ANY appearance you grace them with on camera is a gift to that TV show! You and your family single-handedly saved last season keeping it real plus major events in your lives that superseded the other ladies’ petty nonsense,” another added.

Other fans felt Camille should have declined the offer to appear on the new season of the Bravo series and just let the show “drown.”

“Good luck! But you should have said NO so the season would have tanked because that whole cast (except the newbies) are just tired and boring. Don’t let them treat you poorly though! #RHOBH,” a commenter wrote.

“Camille, I know that you can hold your own, but if they try to make you the ‘villian,’ don’t let them!!! I wish that you would reconsider, but you’re a big girl, so good luck!!” another fan chimed in.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

Camille, an OG castmember from the very first Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season in 2010, gave no further details on when and where she will be filming with her former co-stars for the new season, which is expected to debut in early 2020. Last season she went on several cast trips with the group and members of the RHOBH cast attended her wedding to David C. Meyer in Hawaii.

The news that Camille will make a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills comes after she announced in August that she was cut from the show. Camille noted that it is “Kyle’s show” and previously told fans that after the awful Season 9 reunion she didn’t even want to go back. Richards denied that she has anything to do with Camille’s status on the show.