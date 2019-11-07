Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Lethal Acid Leads To An Excruciating Death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 8 reveals that things will take a turn for the worse between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). While Thomas is forcing for a relationship with Hope, she just wants to make his son her own. This will lead to a huge blowout that may cost someone’s life, according to She Knows Soaps.

One Little Boy’s Dreams

Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) invited Hope for dinner. They prepared the Forrester Creations’ office with candles and flowers, and also had an appetizing dinner of spaghetti on hand. Hope was stunned when she arrived but when the little boy told her that he always wanted the three of them together, she said that she also wanted to give him that from that night onward, per The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas will pressure Hope to give him what he wants. The designer wants a future with Hope and won’t sign the adoption papers without her agreeing to physical intimacy. Of course, Hope is with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and doesn’t want a relationship with Thomas. She’s only being nice to him so that he will agree to let her adopt Douglas. But when Thomas doesn’t get his way, he may get nasty.

Adoption papers in hand, Hope arrives to Forrester to find a romantic set-up by Thomas and Douglas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TXeV0QcvYV #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vMkBft6PoJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 7, 2019

Two Angry Adults On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to indicate that Thomas may show his mean side to his son again. This won’t be the first time that he lashes out at Douglas, or uses him for his own gain. This time, Douglas will run from the room. Hope will follow the little boy and blast Thomas, “Who are you and how can you be so cruel to your son?”

Hope will hurry up onto the rooftop, with Thomas hot on her heels. But it appears as if there’s an accident waiting to happen that could lead to somebody’s horrific death. The promo shows that Thomas will be more concerned Hope running away from him than the fact that he hurt his son.

Three People On A Roof & A Vat Of Deadly Acid

On Wednesday’s episode of B&B, Ridge Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) panicked when Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) and Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) informed him that they were using hydrofluoric acid to rid the company’s washing machines of the rust that was damaging the clothing. They were using vats of the deadly acid and he wanted it off the premises as soon as possible even though they had cordoned off the area and put up visible warnings about the danger present.

As Ridge had put it, hydrofluoric acid was “what drug dealers use to get rid of their enemies.” The acid is lethal and, at the very least, can cause serious damage to someone’s skin. However, Jake said that the hydrofluoric acid was the only way that they could clean the rusty parts.

There’s all sorts of precautions, but there’s also a Charlie, which makes this situation dangerous as hell!! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zU4oUjvVcI — BigBoss (@News_Dr252) November 6, 2019

A Lethal Cocktail Of Horrors

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that an accident is waiting to happen at the fashion house. All the ingredients for a catastrophe are present. Thomas and Hope are angry at each other, Douglas is upset and running around at night when the warning signs can easily be missed, and vats of a potentially deadly acid are on the premises. When Thomas, Hope, and Douglas rush up onto the roof, is it possible that someone takes a fall into a vat of lethal acid?