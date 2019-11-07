‘VS’ Angel Candice Swanepoel Flashes Skin In A Green Bikini: ‘Safari Days’

The Victoria's Secret model slipped into her bikini for a safari.

Candice Swanepoel jumped back in front of the camera to promote her swimwear line, Tropic of C, as she slipped into a bikini for a recent safari-inspired photo shoot. The gorgeous longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel proudly showed off a brand-new look from her collection in a number of different uploads on Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on November 6.

In several photos shared by the account, Candice could be seen modeling the neon green, balconette style bikini top as she posed at Sand River Masai Mara, which is a national reserve in Kenya.

The South African beauty flashed some skin on her top half, including her flat and toned torso, but opted to keep her bottom half more covered as she pretended to hit the safari trail. Instead of showing off her bikini bottoms, she instead paired the supportive underwired top with a pair of high-waisted long khaki pants and sensible flat sandals.

The first upload was made up of a number of views at the supermodel in the neon look as she pulled several poses for the camera. She grabbed her large vintage looking video camera for one snap with her hand resting on her leg, while another had her leaning up against a pole outside a tent. In another, she simply posed with both hands on her hips and looked off into the distance.

Candice undoubtedly stunned in the new bikini photos, which showed her as she rocked a light beige safari-inspired sunhat on her head and her long blond hair flowing down to her shoulders.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the star wore the retro parrot green ajuma top for the shoot before then sharing another full-length photo of the flawless model as she promoted the new swimwear look during her “Safari days”.

The swimwear line also revealed why the colorful top was so different to some of the previous pieces that have been launched by the line in the caption of another Instagram photo that showed another model in the two-piece.

“Extra wide straps, flexible underwire and cups that contour to you. Say hello to the #ajuma top, our most supportive style yet,” they wrote.

Loading...

As well as working behind the scenes to create the pieces, this most certainly wasn’t the first time Candice has slipped into one of Tropic of C’s bikinis or swimsuits for a photo shoot posted to social media.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the mom of two showed a pretty serious amount of skin in a very tiny bikini top from the line that barely covered her chest. The minuscule top was made up of seriously small triangle pieces of red and white material.

Shortly after that, Candice went completely topless in another sultry social media shot.