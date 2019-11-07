‘This Is Us’ Boss Teases Character Of Kevin Pearson Will Be A ‘Fixture’ In Midseason Finale

This Is Us creator Dan Fogleman teased that the pivotal character of Kevin Pearson, played by Justin Hartley will be a “fixture” in the series’ upcoming midseason finale and revealed to Deadline Hollywood that viewers can expect some surprising twists for Kevin moving forward.

“Kevin’s storyline will, in particular, kind of come through a crescendo and a build,” revealed Fogleman.

“It’s a real midpoint for our season, as it always is. When we have these midpoint episodes, people will get a lot of answers to some things they’ve been asking about, or a lot of half-answers that will be answered [later in] the season. I think it’s going to be a really big midseason finale that’s going to have people talking,” continued Fogleman.

The character of Kevin has played a major part in Season 4 thus far. His storylines have included a challenging relationship with his late father’s long lost brother Nicky (Griffin Dunne), his ongoing battle with sobriety and the loss of his passionate romantic relationship with Zoe (Melanie Liburd), which ended at the close of Season 3.

Throughout this season, Kevin has also found an unexpected friend and ally in war veteran Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison) a Marine who is dealing with the heartbreaking breakup of her marriage and a readjustment returning to civilian life.

While Kevin attempts to bond throughout this season with his uncle, trying in vain to keep a tight grasp on a blood relative of beloved father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the lives of his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) also continue to take major and unexpected turns.

Fans have watched This Is Us take deep dives into the personal relationships of the other two members of the show’s fictional big three, including the obstacles that have presented themselves for new parents Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) after they learned their infant son Jack was deaf.

Although Kate promised her son’s life would be limitless, she has since realized thus far that raising a child with a disability comes with its own set of unique challenges.

Kate and Toby are also finding different ways to deal with their feelings of frustration as Kate stress eats, gaining even more weight, and Toby escapes by working out at the gym and streamlining his physique.

Randall and his family have also spent most of this season readjusting into a new life as residents of Philadelphia, where they moved at the close of Season 3 so he could better serve his constituents in the area after being elected as a councilman.

Randall and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) three daughters have faced their own difficulties finding their place in their new schools and making new friends, including a new romance for Deja (Lyric Ross) who appears to have fallen for a young man named Malik (Asante Blackk) with some grown-up struggles, a child he is raising with his parents. Beth has also undertaken a passion project by opening up her own dance studio in the area.

With two episodes left including “Sorry” and “So Long Marianne,” the show will be winding towards its midseason finale which will air November 19. Kevin’s central storyline in this pivotal episode will likely assist in anchoring the stories of the other characters in the series before the show takes its winter break.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.