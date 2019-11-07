Janet Jackson Flashes A Huge Smile In Black Bucket Hat In Australia

Janet Jackson is currently in Australia getting ready to embark on a tour.

The “When I Think of You” hitmaker has been sharing content of herself in the country since Monday and has treated fans to a new selfie. Jackson is sporting a black bucket while wearing her curly locks down. She flashes her pearly whites and smiles directly at the camera lens. She accessorizes herself with a gold necklace and is clearly glowing. She appears to be wearing a simple black sweater, rocking a simple ensemble.

She geotags her post as Perth, Australia, which is where her first Australian tour date will take place.

The 53-year-old did an interview with Carrie and Tommy for their radio show and wore this look, which can be seen on the Hit Network’s official YouTube channel.

During the interview, Janet opened up about her son, Eissa, 2, being musical and wanting to watch his mom and uncle, Michael Jackson’s music videos.

“He says, ‘See mama dance. Watch uncle Michael and mama,’ and he wants to see ‘Scream’ at that point,” the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon said.

“He’s very musical, incredibly musical,” she continued.

Janet mentioned that she is a hands-on mom and doesn’t have a nanny but might have to consider getting some help in the future. Janet admitted that touring is tiring and juggling parenting with it makes it even harder.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Loving all these posts lately. Getting me even more hyped for these shows. See you soon xo,” one user wrote.

“Lookin’ good beautiful!!!” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You’re amazing Janet Jackson! We love you!” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

“Can u please stop being so damn FINE!!!! Asking for a friend,” a fourth follower commented.

On November 8, Jackson will begin the tour at Perth’s HFK Park. She is scheduled to go across the country visiting, other cities including, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney, per The Inquisitr.

She is headlining the “RnB Fridays Live 2019” event each night alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.

In her Carrie and Tommy interview, the “Made For Now” songstress admitted that her set won’t be too long and that she will try to fit in as many songs as she can for her fans.

After the Australian dates, she will perform two shows in Hawaii at the end of the month.