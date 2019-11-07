‘B&B’ Recap For Wed. November 6: Hope Disregards Liam’s Warning & Ridge Panics Over Acid At Work

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) who told his father that he missed his “mommy.” Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told Douglas to call Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and ask if she would like to spend the evening with them. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) arrived at the Forrester mansion and greeted her “favorite nephew.” Douglas told her that he was her only nephew, hugged her, and made his way upstairs to call Hope.

Steffy asked Thomas if they had plans with Hope for the evening, per She Knows Soaps. Thomas explained that he wanted to have a family night with Hope. As he spoke, Steffy realized that Thomas was still considering signing the adoption papers. Steffy was stunned and urged him to think carefully about it. Thomas felt that he had the situation under control and knew what he was doing. Steffy asked Thomas to speak to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about it. She also opined that Hope’s attachment to Douglas could be described as “obsessive.”

At the cabin, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tried to talk to Hope about returning to Spencer Publications. He quickly realized that her thoughts were elsewhere. When he found out that she was thinking about Douglas, he worried about her spending time alone with Thomas. Hope answered the phone when Douglas called. She said that she would join him and Thomas for dinner. When Liam heard the news, he just shook his head in disbelief that she would just disregard his warning so easily.

Douglas re-entered the Forrester mansion living room on the CBS soap opera. He was excited because Hope had agreed to see them that night. Steffy urged Thomas to heed her advice but Thomas was already on the phone to make arrangements with Hope for the evening. He told Hope to bring the custody papers with her that evening and she told him that she would meet with them at Forrester Creations.

Hope arrived at the office and was stunned that Douglas and Thomas had prepared a romantic setting for dinner, per The Inquisitr. Douglas announced that they would be having spaghetti for dinner. Douglas said he always wanted the three of them together like a family. Hope told the little boy that she wanted to give that to him from that night onward.

Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) entered Ridge’s office and informed him that they were repairing the rusty washers with hydrofluoric acid. Ridge was alarmed to hear that they were using such dangerous chemicals in their workplace. The two men assured Ridge that they had taken extra safety precautions. When Ridge inspected the cordoned off area, he told them to get rid of the vats of chemicals as soon as possible since “drug dealers” used hydrofluoric acid to destroy their enemies.