NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Harris, Dinwiddie, And 1st-Round Pick, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Even with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan joining the team via free agency this summer, the Brooklyn Nets are off to a bit of a slow start, as their 3-4 record puts them at a tie for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Given their current struggles, a recent report recommended a trade for Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in order for the Nets to bolster what could be their biggest weakness at the moment — their defense.

In a list of suggested trades that could help certain NBA teams break out of their slow starts, Bleacher Report‘s Zach Buckley proposed a “mini-blockbuster” deal for Gordon, despite the fact that the Nets also acquired former Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant via free agency in the offseason. Although Durant is expected to return from his Achilles injury in time for the 2020-21 season, Buckley pointed out that the former NBA MVP won’t offer enough on defense to help the Nets shut down opposing teams.

In the trade proposed by Bleacher Report, the Nets would be acquiring Gordon from the Magic in exchange for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, shooting guard Joe Harris, and a future first-round draft pick. The publication’s Buckley wrote that this deal would allow Orlando to “clear the frontcourt clutter” and gain three “valuable” assets in return, including Dinwiddie, who could be an upgrade over the Magic’s current point guard tandem of D.J. Augustin and Markelle Fultz. Harris, meanwhile, was described as an “elite” shooter who could fit in with any other team, while “[making] life easier” for third-year forward/center and former lottery pick Jonathan Isaac.

Regarding the future draft pick from Brooklyn, Buckley noted that the selection will likely turn out to be a late first-rounder, stressing again that the theoretical deal is largely meant to give the Magic a more balanced lineup.

As for the Nets, Buckley explained that Gordon won’t just help out on defense, as his perceived limitations on offense can be minimized once he gets to team up with Irving — and later on, with Durant once he is finally cleared to play.

“[Gordon is] exactly the kind of malleable stopper this unit needs. He can suffocate opposing scorers of almost all sizes, his effort never wavers, and he’s disciplined enough to match wits with the biggest stars.”

The Nets aren’t the only team that has been mentioned in recent days as a potential destination for Gordon, who currently averages 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists for the Magic. A previous report from The Inquisitr detailed a separate trade suggestion from Bleacher Report, where the publication recommended a hypothetical deal that would send the 24-year-old to the Golden State Warriors for their own defensive stopper at forward, Draymond Green.