Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Skimpy Ensemble While Standing On Top Of A Tractor

Amanda Cerny is getting her fans excited for the new year. The YouTube star took to her Instagram account to promote her 2020 calendar this week with a sizzling new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The new addition to the 28-year-old’s Instagram account was shared on her feed on Wednesday, November 6, and was an instant hit with her 26.4 million followers. The heavily-filtered shot was a candid, behind-the-scenes look at one of the babe’s photoshoots for her highly-anticipated calendar. In the shot, Amanda is seen posing on top of a large, yellow tractor as her photographer, Joey Wright, stood in front of her, holding his own camera high above his head to capture the moment.

A small, orange pumpkin in the bottom corner of the photo could have been an indication that the photoshoot was for the October page of Amanda’s calendar, though her ensemble in the snap hardly seemed appropriate for the cool temperatures associated with the time of year. The brunette beauty sported nothing more than a skimpy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination, making for a seriously revealing look that drove her fans absolutely wild.

Amanda sent pulses racing as she stood on top of the farming vehicle in the bra-and-panties combo that nearly blended in with her skin tone, giving her the appearance of being completely nude upon first glance at the snap. Plenty of cleavage was left well on display in the racy bra top, and the matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque.

The cheeky number left the Instagram model’s curvy booty completely exposed, while also allowing her to showcase her long, sculpted legs as she struck a pose for the camera. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often flaunts on social media.

Fans were quick to show some love for the sneak-peek at Amanda’s latest project. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 813,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to express their excitement for the calendar, as well as leave compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” one person wrote, while another said that Amanda had a “perfect body.”

“This calendar’s gonna be lit!” commented a third, while several others confirmed that they would be purchasing one.

This is hardly the first time that Amanda has put on an eye-popping display on her Instagram feed. Just last month, the stunner shared a few close-up shots of her on the beach in a minuscule red bikini — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.