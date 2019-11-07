Gabby Epstein Wows On The Beach In Tiny, Black Wrap Bikini In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Gabby Epstein is getting a lot of love for her latest Instagram post, which yet again sees the Australian bombshell in a skimpy bikini.

The new addition to the 25-year-old’s Instagram page was shared on Wednesday, November 6, and was an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform. The upload included not one, but two sizzling snaps of the stunner as she enjoyed a gorgeous day on the beach underneath a near-cloudless blue sky, but the beauty of the scene wasn’t anything compared to Gabby herself.

Fans of the blond beauty went absolutely wild for eye-popping ensemble in the double Instagram update, which was nothing more than a tiny black bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The all-black two-piece included a skimpy wrap-style top that was pulled tight around her chest, creating a push-up style that provided for a seriously busty display. Meanwhile, the number’s deep v neckline also aided in exposing an ample amount of cleavage, upping the ante of her look even more.

Gabby sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms to complete her beach day ensemble, though the coverage the provided to the lower half was minimal. The itty-bitty swimwear was designed with a daringly high leg cut that highlighted the babe’s toned legs and curves. Its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, though the area hardly needed help earning recognition from her audience.

The stunner added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her look for a bit of bling, as well as a dainty chain necklace that fell slightly askew down her decolletage. Her platinum hair was tied in a messy braid, with several locks falling out in beachy waves to frame her face. Gabby also went completely makeup-free in the duo of shots to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition to the Instagram model’s page was showered with praise from her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 44,000 likes in less than 10 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are a dream,” one person wrote, while another said that Gabby was “bod goals.”

“Your smile is one of the prettiest in the entire world,” commented a third.

Gabby often treats her fans to a glimpse at her fabulous bikini body. Earlier this week, the babe did just that with another set of snaps that saw her going to the other end of the color spectrum and rocking an even skimpier white two-piece with transparent straps — a look that her followers went absolutely insane for.