Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Minuscule Bikini And Sailor Hat In Latest Photo Set

After one whole week where she did not post any new photos or videos on her Instagram account, cosplay model Jessica Nigri made her grand return to the platform on Wednesday, sharing a pair of images where she left little to the imagination in a tiny bikini.

As evidenced by the photos themselves and the accompanying caption, Jessica’s latest Instagram update had a nautical theme to it. The cosplay model posed in a set made to look like a ship deck, wearing a sailor hat and a minuscule red-and-white bikini and showing a lot of skin in both snaps. In the first photo, the 30-year-old social media star was facing the camera while sitting on a blue-gray couch, flaunting a generous amount of cleavage and underboob, as well as her toned midsection. She teamed the bikini top with a pair of navy blue shorts and completed her look with nude-colored stockings.

The second picture in the set saw Jessica upping the ante by ditching the shorts and replacing them with red bikini bottoms that were so small that they almost allowed her to fully showcase her bare booty. She shot a flirtatious look at the camera while leaning forward on the railing, showing off a lot of sideboob from underneath her skimpy bikini top.

In about seven hours from the time Jessica uploaded the photo set, the images have gotten more than 171,000 likes, with over 1,300 fans taking to the comments section to show their love for the so-called “queen of cosplay” and her new photos. While the model did ask her followers — or “salty sea humans,” as she called them in the caption — to choose which of the two snaps they liked the best, many of them seemed to have a hard time deciding, as is often the case with multi-photo updates.

“Both….. 1 over 2,” gushed a fan.

“You realize we can’t just pick 1. Your gonna break someone’s brain,” said a second Instagram user.

Meanwhile, many Instagram users brought up an ongoing internet challenge for the current month as they commented on Jessica’s sailor-themed snaps.

“ITS NO NUT NOVEMBER COME ON BRO,” one follower pleaded.

“The upsetting part, is that she knows that she is sabotaging the nnn soldiers,” quipped another admirer.

Prior to the new post, Jessica’s last Instagram update was on October 29, when she celebrated Halloween by sharing some photos and a video where she donned a witch hat and rocked a pair of bikinis inspired by the Pokemon character Mimikyu.