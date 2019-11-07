Chanel West Coast Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Leopard-Print Look

Pint-sized rapper Chanel West Coast recently had her 3.2 million Instagram followers drooling as she flaunted her physique in a skimpy-leopard print look in her latest Instagram update.

Chanel, who many fans know from her appearances on the MTV show Ridiculousness, tantalized her followers with an animal-print look that left little to the imagination. She opted to strike a pose that flaunted her booty, and she glanced over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face.

She decided to wear a leopard-print romper for the snap, and though the front wasn’t visible and fans weren’t able to see her cleavage on display, there was still plenty of skin showing in the look. The back of the romper was low, stretching across her skin and revealing some of her bronzed back, and the hem came only an inch or two down her thighs. The form-fitting romper hugged her curves and showed off her voluptuous physique perfectly.

She accessorized with a gold watch and some statement earrings and likewise had fun with her hair and makeup. She rocked a soft pink shade on her pouted lips and a burst of light eyeshadow that made her eyes pop in the shot. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in curls, and she rocked a half-up style that was flirty and fun.

In the caption of the post, Chanel referenced the girl group the Spice Girls. She also made sure to fill her fans in on the fact that the post was an ad for the online retailer Fashion Nova. Chanel has rocked their pieces in previous posts, and she seems to always find items that highlight her curves.

While the print on her outfit was a style statement on its own, Chanel amped things up by posing in front of a black-and-white graphic printed wall for the shot.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the animalistic look, and the post received over 59,200 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Booty poppin,” one follower said, focusing on one particular part of Chanel’s physique.

Loading...

Another fan called her “tasty Spice.”

“Looking amazing as always,” another follower said.

Many of her other followers simply opted to leave a string of emoji in the comments section.

Chanel isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves for her followers. Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared several snaps of herself in a sexy cowgirl outfit, complete with a crop top and minuscule skirt for Halloween.