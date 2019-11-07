Erica Mena Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing A Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Update

Erica Mena posted a new photo of her flaunting her pregnancy on her Instagram page.

The Love and Hip Hop star has seemingly been enjoying every moment of her pregnancy with husband Safaree Samuels. In her latest Instagram update, the reality star went for a tomboy look as she showed off major skin during a photoshoot. In the post, Mena is seen seated on a large chair and staring intensely at the camera. She is seen rocking a white sports bra that puts her cleavage and large baby bump on full display. Mena is also wearing navy blue sweat pants in the photo, which she paired with brown Timberlands. The Timberlands are shown slightly unlaced, allowing the shoes to fit loosely on her feet.

For accessories, Mena decided to add some large jewelry pieces to her look. The model is seen wearing a gold chain with a silver and gold snake medallion. She is also wearing gold hoops that are visible through her dark hair. Mena’s engagement ring from her husband, Safaree Samuels, is also seen in the post. She then decided to finish off the look with a New York Yankees hat. For makeup, she is seen wearing foundation, pink blush and bold red lipstick.

At the time of writing, the photo of Mena received more than 120,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,500 comments from Mena’s fans.

“Nah I love this,” one follower wrote.

“Your glow up in one year is unmatched,” another fan said.

“I loveee this look,” one follower said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

Mena and Samuels announced they were expecting their first child together back in October. The couple secretly got married that same month, after almost one year of being engaged. The couple got together after appearing on VH1’s Scared Famous together back in 2018. Since going public with their pregnancy, the couple has shared that they’re having a baby girl. This will be Samuels’ first child and Mena’s second. The model currently has one son from a previous relationship with Raul Conde.

In addition to pregnancy photo, Mena and Samuels created an announcement video for VH1. According to OK! Magazine, the couple expressed their excitement for their new baby. Mena also voiced her concerns of Samuels having too much fun with their daughter, and avoiding being the strict parent.

“I’m excited but I told him [Safaree] that parenthood is not all about letting the kid do what it wants to do,” Mena said in the video.