Angela Simmons Poses In Orange Biker Shorts And Sports Bra To Promote ‘Flat Tummy’ App

Angela Simmons rocked a pair of orange biker shorts and a multicolored sports bra at the gym in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star sported a pink towel raised over her head as she posed amid the rows of exercise equipment.

In the caption, Angela revealed that the photo is sponsored content for the Flat Tummy app, a fitness app created by the company behind the Flat Tummy Tea line of diet products. The entrepreneur/ reality TV star went on to tout the benefits of the app to her fans, explaining that it offers over 750 recipes and meal plans and 30-day challenges. She also mentioned that there’s currently a free seven-day trial available.

“Legit everything you need to kick-start your fitness journey – all at your fingertips,” the caption read.

In the comments section, fans seemed less focused on the benefits of the Flat Tummy app and more intent on complimenting Angela.

“You look good sweetheart,” one fan wrote before including a heart-eye and thumbs-up emoji to their comment.

Keep doing what you doing!!! We Luv it!! another follower added.

“Keep shining Queen,” a third commenter said.

“Bless your heart, pretty, and much respect,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Angela has shared photos and videos of herself in activewear before but the last time she did so, she was promoting her own app, Purpose. In the photo series she posted four days ago, she modeled merchandise linked to the app, specifically a black sports bra and matching biker shorts. Both items have Arabic writing on them in white and collectively retail for $45 on the app’s merch store.

The series has amassed more than 61,000 likes and 430-plus comments since the day it was posted.

Angela has also been known to share glimpses of her fitness regimen with her Instagram followers. She usually adds the hashtag “built not bought” to the posts as an apparent declaration that’s she earned her fit body thanks to her own hard work.

As The Inquisitr noted, Angela added the shortened version of the hashtag to a video of herself skipping a pink jump rope while wearing a black sports bra, gray shorts, pink knee-high socks, and black sneakers.

In the caption, she explained that “built not bought” is a mindset, which means she always tries to make time for her workouts.

The clip has been watched over 375,000 times.