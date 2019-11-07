Fans Want ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry To Get Her Own Show, And Kailyn Seems On Board With The Idea

Fans want Kailyn Lowry to get her own show, and the Teen Mom 2 star seems to like the idea.

On Wednesday, the MTV reality television star took to her Instagram stories to share a message from a fan asking the network if Kailyn could get her own spinoff show, saying that just a few minutes of her during Teen Mom 2 episodes is not enough. Kailyn then shared another message from a fan praising Kailyn’s Coffee Convos podcast, where the Teen Mom star interviews other reality stars and celebrities and shares her opinions on the news of the day.

Kailyn didn’t comment herself on the idea, but promoting the fan requests for her own show seemed like an endorsement from Kailyn and fits previous statements she has made in support of getting her own spinoff.

It’s not clear what kind of show Kailyn may have had in mind, whether it be a reality television spinoff featuring her everyday life or a talk show similar to her podcast, but the Teen Mom star has been open about her desire to have her own franchise one day. Before sharing the messages from fans who wanted to see more from her, Kailyn has broached the topic of a potential spinoff show in the past.

Back in 2016, Kailyn tweeted that she and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska should have their own show together. It’s an idea that fans have brought up many times in the past as well, saying they’re left wanting more when Teen Mom 2 has to split time between Kailyn and the other group of now-adult women featured.

“Are you ever going to have your own daytime show??? I definitely think you would be amazing at this!!” one fan shared on Twitter when the Teen Mom 2 star held a Q&A last week. Kailyn did not reply.

Kailyn did address the rumors a few months ago, telling fans in another Q&A session that she and co-star Leah Messer were “working on” getting their own show. As OK! Magazine reported at the time, the two have had a growing friendship and even went on vacation together this summer, sharing plenty of pictures and videos from their adventures. It’s not clear in what way Kailyn was working on getting a show or just what it would involve, but her statement drew plenty of interest at the time as fans and celebrity news sites picked up on the idea.