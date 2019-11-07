Megan Thee Stallion Lands Her First Fashion Campaign For Coach

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she will be featured in Coach’s 2019 holiday campaign, marking her first fashion advertisement.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper shared with her 6.4 million Instagram followers that she will join the fashion house’s annual holiday campaign. In the photo, Megan is riding a white toy carousel horse as snowy white trees serve as her backdrop while rocking a chic leather trench coat dress with gold buttons. She paired the look with black velvet knee-high boots with a small heel. Megan is also seen wearing a black leather Coach purse, which also has a brown lining on the bottom with the brand’s logo at the center of the bag.

In addition to accessories, Megan decided to continue the fashion look into her hair and makeup. The rapper is holding her long braid, which extends past the horse she is sitting on. Megan also opted to go for a dark makeup look for the photoshoot. In the photo, she is wearing smoky black eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, a dark blush, foundation, and dark brown lipstick. Megan also showed off her pink acrylic nails as she stared intensely at the camera.

At the time of writing, the photo of Megan received more than 570,000 likes from her Instagram followers. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments from fans who congratulated the rapper.

“Yea that’s called WORK,” one follower wrote.

“Get the BAG sis,” another fan wrote.

“Megan Thee Brand Ambassador,” a third Instagram user commented.

“A stalli on a stalli,” said a fourth admirer.

The “Cash S–t” rapper is one of several celebrities picked to join Coach’s campaign. According to Refinery29, Megan will join Yara Shahidi, Kate Moss, Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya, for the seasonal campaign. The fashion house shared in its press release that it wanted to capture the “inclusive, authentic spirit of New York,” and felt the celebs who were selected could capture the essence of its brand the best.

Megan has been on the rise over the past year. In addition to her bustling music career, she has been showing that she also has an interest in joining the fashion scene. The Inquisitr previously reported that the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper recently attended her first New York Fashion Week back in September. During her time in the fashion capital, Megan posted a picture of herself seated next to Anna Wintour at Coach’s fashion show.