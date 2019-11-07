‘Vikings’ Season 6: A New Trailer From ‘Vikings’ France Reveals Further Details Of Upcoming Season

The new clip features, among other things, a funeral pyre from Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer for Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings was recently released. On top of that, another trailer has now been released in France that shares further details from the upcoming season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The trailer was released via the YouTube channel Vikings France and shows many new scenes from Season 6 of Vikings. The original trailer delved into the events that will unfold in the upcoming season. The clip featured voiceovers, as well as vocal scenes from the upcoming season. However, the new clip has no voiceover, relying on imagery in order to reveal more. Spliced in with previously seen scenes from the original Season 6 trailer for Vikings, is some new footage.

Already, viewers know that Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) will face hardship in Season 6 of Vikings as everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden looks set to hand in her weapons in the final season.

“I have seen enough of war,” Lagertha said in the previous clip for Vikings. “I have seen enough of death.”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In the latest clip, she is seen burying her sword, an indicator that maybe she wants to give up her shieldmaiden ways and settle down in her old age. As to when this will occur is unclear, though, as Lagertha has been seen fighting in the original clip.

Disturbingly, a beautiful longship being prepared for what appears to be a funeral pyre also features in the new Season 6 clip. A ship is then seen further on in the clip, set on fire and drifting out to sea as a mass of Vikings watches. Already, there have been rumors that Lagertha will die in Season 6, and these visuals may not bode well for her fate.

A terrified Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is also shown in the new clip. He is in the water, along with what appears to be his army as flames surround them.

Loading...

Surprisingly, the Seer (John Kavanagh) is also featured in the new clip. He only appears for a moment but it will be interesting to see why he makes an appearance in the final season of Vikings.

You can view the latest trailer for Season 6 of Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season, but Michael Hirst is currently in negotiations for a spinoff series based on other characters from the Viking sagas.