Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Her 2020 Re-Election Strategy: ‘Kick A** At My Job’

The freshman lawmaker made the remarks after reporters asked about her competition for the 2020 election.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the fiery, freshman lawmaker who generated more than a few headlines over the past year with her public battle against President Donald Trump’s administration, vowed on that her strategy for keeping her seat in the 2020 election involves demonstrating that she can “kick a**” as a congresswoman.

According to Politico, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Wednesday evening that doing her job to the best of her ability will propel her to victory come November 2020.

“I always feel like the best way for me to run is to really kick a** at my job,” she said.

“I aspire to do it better than anyone who’s tried to hold this seat before.”

That particular response came as reporters asked her about Democratic City Council member Fernando Cabrera, the first established Democrat to announce that he’ll be seeking the congresswoman’s seat in 2020. Cabrera dialed in on Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic socialist political views and claim they’re not in line with voters in her district.

Cabrera, who has gone on record in the past blasting Ocasio-Cortez, is running on a moderate Democratic campaign ticket, according to Politico.

“Only a Democrat is going to be able to defeat her, and it’s going to be a moderate Democrat,” Cabrera told Politico in October.

“She’s a no-show in the district. She hasn’t brought about anything except division within the party.”

He originally jumped into the race after Ocasio-Cortez fought back earlier this year against Amazon’s proposed headquarters construction to her district — a move that he says disrupted the possibility of adding tens of thousands of jobs to the area.

But Ocasio-Cortez didn’t seem shaken by the threat of a growing list of opponents, saying at a town hall meeting at a Bronx public school on Wednesday that she’s running a similar campaign to the one she ran in 2018 when she beat Rep. Joe Crowley for the seat without the help of corporate donations. She also vowed to not work with lobbyists, a past-time of many politicians.

“I’ve never accepted corporate PAC money since I’ve entered into office. I haven’t taken a single meeting with a corporate lobbyist.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ocasio-Cortez recently joined with other Democrats in blasting President Donald Trump for his dealings with the Ukrainian president, which sparked an impeachment inquiry and ongoing investigation. On Friday, she slammed the president via Twitter for trying to “extort” Ukraine for personal gain.

She also offered support for the impeachment inquiry on CNN‘s Cuomo Prime Time and emphasized that impeachment was the right move to help prevent what she thinks could be potential interference in the 2020 election.