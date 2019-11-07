‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Suggests She’s Just As Much Of A Jerk As Her Husband Shane, Kelly Dodd Agrees

Shane Simpson may not be completely to blame for their on-screen drama!

Emily Simpson‘s marriage to husband Shane Simpson has been the target of plenty of backlash throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but according to Emily and her co-star, Kelly Dodd, Shane shouldn’t be taking all the blame for the drama viewers have seen between them.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show on Tuesday, November 5, Emily told producers that her husband has gotten a very bad rap on the show for no real reason at all.

“I mean, can he be a jerk? Absolutely,” Emily admitted, per Bravo TV.

Although Emily and her co-stars would agree that Shane has definitely acted out on a number of occasions on the show, Emily insisted that there is a lot more to Shane than what viewers of the Bravo TV reality series have seen. She also pointed out that when it comes to what fans have seen from her husband on the show, he appears to be nothing more than a one-dimensional character. Meanwhile, as she’s featured looking like a total sweetheart, she admitted on the After Show that she “can be a b***h too.”

“She can be a b***h. I’ve seen it,” Dodd agreed.

According to Dodd, she experienced a moment between Emily and Shane in which Shane was acting quite kindly and sweet to his wife, only to be shut down by Emily. As she explained, she actually felt bad for Shane after seeing how Emily treated him.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily recently offered an update on her marriage to Shane, with whom she shares three children, during an interview with The Daily Dish podcast.

While Emily and Shane appeared to be facing some major marital issues during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, their marriage actually benefited from their time together on the show and today, they are in a better place than they’ve ever been.

“I think that’s because there’s a level of self-awareness that would have never been there if it wouldn’t have been right there in front of, um, you know, Shane’s face or me,” she explained.

Emily went on to say that after Shane began hearing comments from viewers who reminded him of what a great wife Emily is, a light bulb seemed to go off in his head.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.