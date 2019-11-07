Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Reaches For Gum

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 7, bring risk-taking from Billy as he begins to feel furious again. Plus, Jack and Nikki reconnect, and Theo learns more about his family.

Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a risk, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems that Billy’s alter ego is trying to show up again, and instead of doing something to overcome the situation, Billy ignores it. Even Victoria (Amelia Heinle) senses something is wrong as Billy goes on a rant about Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Katherine’s will. Billy believes Cane is conning Devon (Bryton James), and he’s infuriated. The other half of Billy tries to break away. When Billy reaches for a stick of gum, he throws it away, but that doesn’t mean that his alter ego isn’t coming out again — it may mean Billy is ignoring what’s really happening.

Another thing that infuriates Billy is Theo (Tyler Johnson). He agrees with Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Theo is also running a con. An angry Billy advises his nephew to keep on eye out for Theo, which certainly won’t help things with Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) relationship.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) team-up. They reconnect and discuss Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) foray into politics. Both Jack and Nikki have a political background, so they wonder how to best help Nick succeed. Of course, neither of them feel the need to get back into politics, and they also update each other on what’s going on in their families. After all, Jack recently learned that he had a half-brother and a nephew, Theo. Plus, Nikki went through the whole ordeal with Adam (Mark Grossman) switching out Victor’s (Eric Braeden) medication and nearly costing Victor his life. These old friends have plenty to discuss.

Finally, Theo looks into the Abbott family. Jack is determined to make his nephew feel welcome in spite of Kyle’s disapproval. Since Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) have researched so much for their book on the family’s history, Jack has plenty of information to feed Theo. Jack tells Theo a bit about his father, Stuart Brooks. Plus, he regales Theo with tales of his grandmother, Dina (Marla Adams).

In addition to talking to Theo about the family, Jack hands over a giant folder of details, and Theo is keen to look through it all. He realizes how different his life has been since he’s had to fight for everything he has, but Theo gets some advice to be himself with his new relatives.