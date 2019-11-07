Jordyn Woods Shows Off Curves In Sports Bra And Leggings For Slow Motion Workout Video

Jordyn Woods is working on her physique in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the clip, which appears to have been slowed down quite a bit, the 22-year-old entrepreneur is doing assisted pull-ups in the gym wearing a black sports bra and matching pair of leggings. Jordyn wears her hair in a low ponytail in the video and appears to be makeup-free. In the background, you can also hear an unidentified female voice giving her encouragement when she finishes her reps.

“Gotta start somewhere!” she writes in the caption.

“Had some extra free time so I’ve been in the gym today. Assisted pull-ups until I can do the real thing!”

Jordyn’s fans had lots of glowing praise for her in the comments section.

“You look so good, work paying off,” one fan wrote.

“Your body is crazy,” another follower added before including a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“BABY GOT BACK,” a third fan commented, an apparent reference to Jordyn’s derriere.

“Damn Jordyn you’re strong,” a fourth Instagram user said.

In the caption, Jordyn also mentions her new fitness project Frst Place and says that it’s been making her experience at the gym a lot more fun. Frst Place is an online hub that allows anyone to access the workout plans and nutrition guides that Jordyn has been following. In a video on her YouTube channel from November 2, she explained that the new venture was actually inspired by repeated questions she had gotten online about her workout regimen.

As The Inquisitr noted, she introduced the project to her Instagram following four days ago with a slick promotional clip in which she’s also dressed in black activewear, much like the most recent video on her page.

Jordyn has previously been open about the important role that fitness has had in her life during the past couple of years.

In a YouTube video on her channel entitled, “Opening Up For The First Time: My Mind & Body Transformation” she revealed that the death of her father, John Woods, from cancer in 2017 was the catalyst that got her into a gym for the first time.

“Gym became my therapy, the gym became the thing I look forward to and no only was it helping me emotionally, it was physically changing my body and making me feel better,” she said. “After something like that you realize that you can’t take your life or your health for granted.”